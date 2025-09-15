Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

One dead, one hurt after shooting during altercation at party in Mesa

One person is dead and another was seriously hurt in a shooting in Mesa early Monday morning. Mesa Police Department officials say the shooting occurred overnight after an altercation at a party near US 60 and Gilbert Road.
One dead, one hurt after shooting during altercation at party in Mesa
Inverness and Gilbert Mesa deadly shooting
Posted
and last updated

MESA, AZ — One person is dead and another was seriously hurt in a shooting in Mesa early Monday morning.

Mesa Police Department officials say the shooting occurred overnight after an altercation at a party near US 60 and Gilbert Road.

Two people were reportedly shot, leaving one dead and the other with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are at the scene Monday morning, interviewing witnesses and working to learn more about what happened.

It’s unclear whether any suspects are outstanding or if anyone has been detained.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen