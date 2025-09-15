One dead, one hurt after shooting during altercation at party in Mesa

MESA, AZ — One person is dead and another was seriously hurt in a shooting in Mesa early Monday morning.

Mesa Police Department officials say the shooting occurred overnight after an altercation at a party near US 60 and Gilbert Road.

Two people were reportedly shot, leaving one dead and the other with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are at the scene Monday morning, interviewing witnesses and working to learn more about what happened.

It’s unclear whether any suspects are outstanding or if anyone has been detained.