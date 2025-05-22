Watch Now
One dead, one hurt after shooting at apartment complex near US 60 and Val Vista Drive

Police say multiple suspects have been detained
MESA, AZ — One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting late Wednesday night at an apartment complex near US 60 and Val Vista Drive.

Officers were first called to the complex around 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one person with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and another person who had been killed.

Multiple people have reportedly been detained, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

No further information was immediately available.

