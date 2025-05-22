One dead, one hurt after shooting at apartment complex near US 60 and Val Vista Drive

MESA, AZ — One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting late Wednesday night at an apartment complex near US 60 and Val Vista Drive.

Officers were first called to the complex around 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one person with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and another person who had been killed.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Multiple people have reportedly been detained, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

No further information was immediately available.