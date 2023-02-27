Officials search for driver in deadly Mesa hit and run near Main St and Crimson

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Mesa from earlier this month.

Officials say the incident occurred near Main Street and Crimson Road on February 14.

Deputies say 32-year-old Norma Jean Norko was struck and killed by a silver or light-colored 2006 to 2008 Chevrolet Malibu 4-door sedan.

Officials say the driver fled the scene just before 9:30 p.m.

MCSO believes the front end of the vehicle has damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at (602) 876 - TIPS or (602) 876-1011.