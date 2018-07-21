Police: Mesa officer hit by suspected impaired driver before shooting near Dobson/Southern

Morgan Bircher
4:58 AM, Jul 21, 2018
56 mins ago
mesa | southeast valley

The officer opened fire after the suspect hit the officer with his car.

The shooting happened near Osborn and Dobson early Saturday morning.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MESA, AZ - Authorities say an officer shot a suspect in Mesa Saturday morning after the man struck him with his car during a traffic stop. The incident marks the 52nd officer-involved shooting in the Valley this year.

Around 3 a.m., Mesa officers pulled over a man who they believed was impaired in the area of Dobson Road and Southern Avenue, police said.

While officers were talking to the suspect, the unidentified man refused to follow directions, officials said. The suspect then put his car in reverse and began accelerating backward into a patrol car and officer.

The officer who was injured dropped his Taser and shot the suspect with his gun, authorities said.

According to a police spokesperson, the suspect is hospitalized and his current condition was not immediately released. The officer who was hit by the suspect's vehicle is also being treated for a leg injury.

The Mesa Police Association released the following statement after the shooting:

Early this morning our officers were involved in a shooting near Dobson/Southern.

During the incident, one of our officers sustained minor injuries from the suspect's vehicle.

This was another close call but fortunately we avoided serious injury to our officers. This started out as a minor/routine investigation that quickly escalated into a deadly force encounter.

Please keep the involved officers in your thoughts as they deal with the aftermath of such a critical incident.

In 2018 there have been 52 officer-involved shootings in Valley — 30 of which have occurred in Phoenix alone.

Earlier this week, officers were involved in a shooting near 27th and Grand avenues. In that incident, officers were attempting to arrest 29-year-old Erik Lomeli who was found to have a warrant when the suspect became combative. 

An officer believed he saw Lomeli reaching for a weapon in his waistband, so the officer shot at him, officials said. Lomeli ran fled the area but was located short time later and arrested. 

