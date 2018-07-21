Police: Mesa officer hit by suspected impaired driver before shooting near Dobson/Southern

MESA, AZ - Authorities say an officer shot a suspect in Mesa Saturday morning after the man struck him with his car during a traffic stop. The incident marks the 52nd officer-involved shooting in the Valley this year.
Around 3 a.m., Mesa officers pulled over a man who they believed was impaired in the area of Dobson Road and Southern Avenue, police said.
While officers were talking to the suspect, the unidentified man refused to follow directions, officials said. The suspect then put his car in reverse and began accelerating backward into a patrol car and officer.
The officer who was injured dropped his Taser and shot the suspect with his gun, authorities said.
According to a police spokesperson, the suspect is hospitalized and his current condition was not immediately released. The officer who was hit by the suspect's vehicle is also being treated for a leg injury.
