MESA, AZ - Officials say police officers were involved in a shooting in downtown Mesa early Saturday morning.

Authorities took to social media around 4 a.m. to reported that officers were involved in a shooting near 2nd Street and Hobson but none of them were injured during the incident.

Just getting to scene of officer-involved shooting in Mesa near 2nd & Hobson. Awaiting details @abc15 pic.twitter.com/bJc3ssTXb1 — Mike Pelton (@MikePeltonABC15) March 10, 2018

No additional information was immediately available.

