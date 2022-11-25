Watch Now
Officer hurt, one in custody after police shooting in Mesa

The officer has since been released from the hospital, police say
Mesa police
Posted at 7:58 AM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 09:58:19-05

MESA, AZ — One person is in custody and an officer was hospitalized after Mesa police officers were involved in a shooting early Friday morning.

The incident occurred near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive.

Mesa Police Department officials say one person was taken into custody and was not injured.

Two officers were reportedly involved in the shooting, including one who suffered a minor injury.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital for treatment but has since been released.

Further details on what led up to the shooting and how the officer was injured were not immediately available.

