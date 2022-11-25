Officer hurt, one in custody after police shooting in Mesa

MESA, AZ — One person is in custody and an officer was hospitalized after Mesa police officers were involved in a shooting early Friday morning.

The incident occurred near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive.

Mesa Police Department officials say one person was taken into custody and was not injured.

Two officers were reportedly involved in the shooting, including one who suffered a minor injury.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital for treatment but has since been released.

Further details on what led up to the shooting and how the officer was injured were not immediately available.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.