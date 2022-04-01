New stretch of SR 24 opens in Mesa; full project expected to be completed in summer 2022

MESA, AZ — A new four-lane stretch of road has opened in the southeast Valley.

A portion of State Route 24, between Ellsworth and Williams Field roads, opened months ahead of schedule, on Friday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers are now able to access the eastbound side of the new SR 24 section via ramps from Loop 202 (Santan Freeway).

Access from Ellsworth Road will be available by next week when crews open new on- and off-ramps on the east side of the SR 24/Ellsworth interchange.

While only a one-mile section opened Friday, the rest of the five-mile project is scheduled for completion this summer.

Once completed, SR 24 will run between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Pinal County.

ADOT

The first stretch of SR 24 between L-202 (Santan Freeway) and Ellsworth Road opened in 2014.