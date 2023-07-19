Nearly 3,000 SRP customers left without power in Mesa after crash

MESA, AZ — Hundreds of residents are without power as we break heat records in the Valley.

Salt River Project (SRP) is reporting about 1,500 customers are without power in Mesa, between Brown Road and Main Street and Crismon Road and Meridian Drive.

According to SRP's website, the outage is caused by a traffic crash that damaged electric equipment. The Rural Metro Fire Department says the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at 102nd Place and Quarterline Road.

At the height of the outage, nearly 3,000 customers were without power for hours.

SRP crews are working to fix the damage. The time for full restoration is scheduled for about 3:50 p.m.

Rural Metro Fire encourages persons without power to be conscious of their health with these tips:

