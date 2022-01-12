Watch
Mother, toddler hospitalized after Mesa apartment fire near Alma School Road and University Drive

A woman and child were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire, officials on scene told ABC15.
Posted at 11:16 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 13:28:41-05

MESA, AZ — A mother and toddler are hospitalized after getting hurt in an apartment fire Wednesday.

Crews with the Mesa Fire Department were called to an apartment complex at about 10:30 a.m. for reports of a fire near Alma School Road and University Drive.

Officials at the scene tell ABC15, the fire started on the third floor and was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

A mother and her toddler were taken to a hospital in stable conditions. We're told the toddler was handed out and the mother jumped from the second floor.

At least three units were destroyed in the fire.

An investigation into the cause remains underway.

