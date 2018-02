MESA, AZ - An airshow will be in the sky over east Mesa this weekend -- just on a smaller scale -- as the Arizona Model Aviators celebrate the 14th annual Arizona Electric Festival.

More than 100 model airplanes and helicopters will be on hand at the show, starting Friday, February 9, at 8:00 a.m. and running through Sunday.

From military aircraft like the A-10 and F-14 Tomcat to a commercial model Southwest 747. All sizes, styles and eras of aircraft will be on hand to see and take flight.

Admission is just $6 per car and the Superstition Airfield is located on Levee Dr. about a half-mile north of Brown Road and Meridian Drive in Mesa.

To learn more about the Arizona Model Aviators. click here.