Minor shot while walking in Mesa near Alma School Rd and Rio Salado Pkwy

MESA, AZ — Police are investigating after an underaged male was shot in Mesa near Alma School Road and Rio Salado Parkway.

On Wednesday, Mesa Police Department officials say they received a 911 call about a shooting in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene they located an underaged male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown, however, police say he was talking to officers at the scene.

Detectives believe the boy was walking down the street when he heard a loud pop, and realized he had been shot.

No other details have been released. An investigation remains ongoing.