Mesa's Westwood High School earns big honor for inclusivity

MESA, AZ — Westwood High School in Mesa celebrated earning a special recognition for its dedication to inclusivity on Tuesday.

The high school, located near Alma School Road and Rio Salado Parkway, was honored as a Special Olympics National Banner Unified Champion School.

It is one of five Arizona schools to earn the honor in 2023-2024. Just over 200 schools in the country earned this year’s honor.

The recognition means the school meets 10 standards of excellence developed by Special Olympics leaders and educators. Some of the standards include unified sports offerings, youth leadership opportunities, and school engagement.

