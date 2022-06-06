Mesa's Bell Bank Park hosts American Cornhole League series

MESA — It's no secret East Mesa is expanding. But their visitors are coming from all over the U.S.

Welcome to the American Cornhole League, known by competitors as 'ACL'.

A big event taking place this weekend right here at Bell Bank Park, a massive sports complex near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

The ACL Pro Shootout Series features men, women and doubles divisions. There's also an open tournament for players of all skill levels, playing in multiple tournaments. The pay out: more than $30,000 to winners.

Peter Zazueta is from Tucson and plays competitively six months out of the year.

"I am in the loser's bracket, I just lost to go to the semifinals,” says Zazueta.

The teenager already has three years’ experience under his belt.

"Backyards, I was playing high school baseball when I figured this out,” Zazueta says. “It was another moneymaker downtown just messing with the college kids. And all of a sudden, I started getting really good and started getting sponsored and traveling everywhere."

And Zazueta could walk away with $1,500, just by playing his hobby.

"It's great. I don't have to travel very far. It's about an hour away from me,” Zazueta says.

Competing in his home state, in a place that's newly developed and booming. The Arizona State Cornhole Championships will be back at Bell Bank Park July 8-10.