Mesa wins national All-America City Award

City of Mesa
Posted at 8:26 PM, Jun 11, 2023
MESA, AZ — Mesa is among 10 communities nationwide that won the National Civic League's All-America City Award Sunday.

The award was given to communities that showed "the strength of their civic capital... and provided examples of work to improve the health and well-being of young people and, by extension, all residents," according to a release from the National Civic League.

"Mesa is an All-American City. This year's theme was youth engagement and our application put a spotlight on programs that directly support the growth and success of our youth. They are our future and together we'll thrive," said Mesa Mayor John Giles in a release.

The city of Mesa presented Project Lit, Hacktivate, SPARC (Sports Program Activities Reuniting Communities), the Mayor Youth Committee, and Mesa College Promise to a panel of national judges this weekend. The projects are part of the Together Mesa diversity initiatives.

“This award is a testament to Mesa’s commitment to future generations and the impact many of our City programs have on our youth,” said Mesa City Manager Chris Brady in a release. “We are incredibly proud of the work of the delegation in Denver and can’t wait to celebrate this enormous achievement.”

Mesa last won the All-America City Award in 1979.

Other winning cities are:

  • Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Davie Countny, North Carolina
  • Fayetteville, North Carolina
  • Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
  • Dallas, Texas
  • San Antonio, Texas
  • Decatur, Georgia
  • Gonzales, California
  • Hampton, Virginia
