Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Mesa steakhouse announces last day of business this month

Steak and Stone offers cooking stone experience
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Steak and Stone steakhouse
Posted at 7:11 AM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 10:35:35-04

MESA, AZ — A Mesa steakhouse is closing its doors this month. 

Steak and Stone Steakhouse and BBQ, is known for its “artisan cuts of meat served on a 500 degree cooking stone and soulful savory BBQ.”

The restaurant posted a message Wednesday night on its Facebook account about the “sudden decision” to shut down on Sunday, July 16.  

The business said the building it occupies has been sold to a new owner who plans to convert the building “for a non-restaurant use.” 

Steak and Stone says it is still working to determine what its next steps will be. 

The restaurant has hundreds of 4- and 5-star reviews on Yelp with many customers enjoying the "cook your own" steak exactly how you want it.

IF YOU GO: 
Where: 2613 N. Thunderbird Cir., Mesa (near Higley and McDowell roads) 
When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, through July 16

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!