Mesa steakhouse announces last day of business this month

MESA, AZ — A Mesa steakhouse is closing its doors this month.

Steak and Stone Steakhouse and BBQ, is known for its “artisan cuts of meat served on a 500 degree cooking stone and soulful savory BBQ.”

The restaurant posted a message Wednesday night on its Facebook account about the “sudden decision” to shut down on Sunday, July 16.

The business said the building it occupies has been sold to a new owner who plans to convert the building “for a non-restaurant use.”

Steak and Stone says it is still working to determine what its next steps will be.

The restaurant has hundreds of 4- and 5-star reviews on Yelp with many customers enjoying the "cook your own" steak exactly how you want it.