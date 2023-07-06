Mesa steakhouse announces last day of business this month

MESA, AZ — A Mesa steakhouse is closing its doors this month.
Steak and Stone Steakhouse and BBQ, is known for its “artisan cuts of meat served on a 500 degree cooking stone and soulful savory BBQ.”
The restaurant posted a message Wednesday night on its Facebook account about the “sudden decision” to shut down on Sunday, July 16.
The business said the building it occupies has been sold to a new owner who plans to convert the building “for a non-restaurant use.”
Steak and Stone says it is still working to determine what its next steps will be.
The restaurant has hundreds of 4- and 5-star reviews on Yelp with many customers enjoying the "cook your own" steak exactly how you want it.
IF YOU GO:
Where: 2613 N. Thunderbird Cir., Mesa (near Higley and McDowell roads)
When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, through July 16