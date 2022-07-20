MESA, AZ — The City of Mesa Housing Authority will soon be accepting pre-applications for Section 8, or the tenant-based Housing Choice Voucher Program.

The city announced Wednesday that online applications would be accepted from Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m.

English and Spanish applications can be accessed online only and paper applications will only be provided to those needing special assistance.

A total of 4,000 pre-applications will be randomly selected via a lottery and placed on the Section 8 waiting list.

