MESA, AZ — The City of Mesa Housing Authority will soon be accepting pre-applications for Section 8, or the tenant-based Housing Choice Voucher Program.
The city announced Wednesday that online applications would be accepted from Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m.
English and Spanish applications can be accessed online only and paper applications will only be provided to those needing special assistance.
A total of 4,000 pre-applications will be randomly selected via a lottery and placed on the Section 8 waiting list.
What to know:
- Pre-applicants who are not selected will be notified and will have to reapply at another time.
- Once you are on the HCV waitlist, you will only be contacted by mail. Letters will be mailed to your mailing address on file when you come to the top of the waitlist and for any information requested. If you do not respond, or your letter is returned, your name will be removed from the waitlist.
- To be eligible for the project-based voucher assistance you must meet the following:
- CHRONICALLY HOMELESS per the definition: “An individual and/or family who has experienced at least two episodes of shelter living (emergency and/or transitional housing) and has a substantiated need for long term case management and supportive services.”
- One of these: 1) Elderly family or individual, 2) Disabled family or individual, or 3) Family needing supportive services