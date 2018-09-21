Mesa public schools janitor arrested, under investigation

MESA, AZ - A part-time custodian for Mesa Public Schools was arrested on Tuesday and is being investigated.

On Tuesday, 22-year-old Jordan Horne was taken into custody by Chandler police for a warrant.

Horne is facing two counts of luring a minor for sexual exploits.

ABC15 reached out to Mesa Public School District and received the following statement:

Student and staff safety is our top priority at Mesa Public Schools. On Tuesday, Sept. 18, law enforcement contacted district security about an arrest warrant for a Mesa Public Schools part-time custodian, Jordan Horne. The district cooperated with Chandler Police to facilitate his arrest.

ABC15 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.