Mesa police warn of new 'smack a staff member' TikTok challenge

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are warning the community of the latest TikTok challenge involving "smacking a staff member" that has gone viral.

The challenge encourages students to "smack on the backside of a school staff member," according to the department's blogpost shared Saturday.

Officials said they found the challenge "very concerning."

Police are warning students about the consequences of this challenge that could lead to felony charges.

"No matter how innocent you may think a smack on the backside of a school staff member is…it is not! It is the crime of Aggravated Assault, a felony. Not only can you be seriously disciplined by your school, but you can be charged and arrested for a serious criminal offense," the department said.

According to the post, police are also stressing that it is more likely for students following through with social media to be criminally charged than the person who posted it.

Parents are also being asked to talk to their children about the responsible use of social media and potential consequences when following social media posts or suggestions.