Mesa police shoot woman during incident at PD headquarters

MESA, AZ — A woman is recovering at a hospital after getting shot by Mesa police Friday.

Police officials say at about 12:15 a.m., a shooting happened when an officer driving a marked vehicle was entering the north gate into a secured parking lot of the Mesa Police Department Headquarters building.

While the officer was going through the gate an unknown vehicle followed him through and rammed the rear end of his patrol vehicle.

Officials say the officer exited his vehicle and this is when shots were fired.

A 39-year-old woman was shot and taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The officer was not injured.

Police officials have not released any other details.

It's unclear if the woman was armed with a gun. Her name hasn't been released.

Police have not released any details on the officer who was involved.

An investigation remains ongoing.