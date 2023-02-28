Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Mesa police searching for woman accused of murdering a man in early February

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Kathryn “Katie” Hansen.png
Posted at 3:22 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 17:25:33-05

MESA, AZ — The Mesa Police Department is searching for a woman accused of murdering a man earlier this month.

According to Mesa police, officers responded to a home near Sossoman Road and Southern Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located 32-year-old Keith Emmons dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say 27-year-old Kathryn "Katie" Hansen is believed to be responsible for Emmons' murder.

Hansen has a tattoo over her right eyebrow that reads, "Stay True," according to Mesa police.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hansen, please call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Details on what led up to Emmons' murder have not been released.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!