Mesa police searching for woman accused of murdering a man in early February

MESA, AZ — The Mesa Police Department is searching for a woman accused of murdering a man earlier this month.

According to Mesa police, officers responded to a home near Sossoman Road and Southern Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located 32-year-old Keith Emmons dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say 27-year-old Kathryn "Katie" Hansen is believed to be responsible for Emmons' murder.

Hansen has a tattoo over her right eyebrow that reads, "Stay True," according to Mesa police.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hansen, please call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Details on what led up to Emmons' murder have not been released.