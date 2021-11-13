Mesa police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing this week.

Police say Adriana Del Angel-Rivera was last seen at 7 p.m. Wednesday near Baseline and Alma School roads.

Her cell phone was last pinged near the area of Longmore Street and Emelita Avenue.

She is believed to be on foot in Mesa or a neighboring east Valley city, police say.

Adriana is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black Vans, and a white t-shirt.

It is believed Adriana texted her mother Friday but has since turned her phone off, according to police. Police believe this is a runaway situation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.