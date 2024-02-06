Mesa police searching for man accused of attempted sex assault of a child on Saturday

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are searching for a man they say tried to sexually assault a child on Saturday.

Just before 9 p.m., Mesa police were called to an apartment near University Drive and Sossaman Road for an assault.

When officers arrived the suspect had already left the area on foot and officers were unable to find him.

He is described as a Black man between the ages of 25 - 40 years old, about 5'10" tall with a medium build. He has a goatee-style beard that is longer and thicker on the chin and has dark spiky hair, according to Mesa PD.

He was last seen with a black hoodie with a white logo and dark pants.

No other details have been provided.

If you have any information please call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644–2211.

Authorities remind everyone to lock all doors and windows, turn on their residential outdoor lights and stay vigilant, and if you see anything suspicious call 911.