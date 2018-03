MESA, AZ - A Valley woman was able to formally thank a Mesa officer who recently went above and beyond for her.

On March 24, the Mesa-Phoenix marathon was underway when Tavia Warner was trying to make it to her office.

Because of road closures in place for the race, Warner had to park a mile from her work. What made it more challenging is that she has Multiple Sclerosis.

Mesa police officer Brandon Lavin saw Warner exhausted and falling. The officer asked the woman if it was okay if he carried her to work.

Warner agreed and later said, “He (Officer Lavin) threw me over his shoulder like a sack of potatoes and carried me to work."

Warner thanked the officer at the time, but followed up with a phone call to the police department to get the officer’s name and offer a formal thank you.

Mesa police released the entertaining and heartfelt voicemail on Tuesday while the two reunited.