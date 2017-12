MESA, AZ - Authorities in Mesa have taken a teenage suspect into custody in connection to a deadly stabbing that occurred Friday afternoon.

Police say around 1:30 p.m. officers responded to The Moorings at Mesa Cove Apartments and found a man with very serious injuries.

The 19-year-old victim, identified as Aaron Green, was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. A second man was found with minor injuries.

Officials say a 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody Saturday afternoon, and is believed to have stabbed both victims over a drug debt.