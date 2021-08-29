Mesa police looking for sexual assault suspect after two incidents

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are looking for a man involved in two known sexual assault and kidnapping incidents this month.

Officials say the first incident occurred around 8 p.m. near Alma School Road and Main Street on Aug. 16. A woman said the suspect offered the victim a ride and when she was in his vehicle, he pulled into a parking lot, showed a handgun, and sexually assaulted her. The woman was able to get out of the car before the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Ten days later, on Aug. 26, another victim told police she was at a bus stop near Stapley Drive and Southern Avenue around 10 p.m. when a man offered her a ride. He parked in an empty lot, showed a handgun, and attempted to sexually assault the victim.

Police say both victims gave the same description of the handgun, vehicle, and suspect involved in the incidents.

The man is described as a white or possibly Hispanic man in his late 30s, with a bald head or buzz cut, and a muscular build.

Mesa PD

The vehicle is an early 2000s tan Ford F150 four-door with stickers on the back window.

Mesa PD

Please call 480-644-2211 if you have any information that could help police identify this individual.