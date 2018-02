MESA, AZ - Officials are asking for the public’s help to find a Mesa homicide suspect.

Mesa police said on February 2, a man entered the Premier Nails and Spa at Ellsworth and Baseline roads. Once inside the suspect stabbed Lindsey Eastridge and fled from the scene.

The suspect was not seen leaving in a vehicle and a motive for the incident is still unknown.

Mesa police have been following leads but have not been able to identify the suspect.

Authorities believe there was some sort of connection between the suspect and victim, although to what extent remains unclear.

"Based on some of the information we have surrounding this, we don't believe it was a random event," said Mesa Police Det. Steve Berry.

If you have any information call Mesa police at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.