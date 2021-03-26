PD: Man in custody after he allegedly pointed flare gun at officers in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Mesa police placed a 27-year-old man in custody Thursday night after they say he allegedly pointed a gun at officers near Main Street and Alma School Road.

Authorities said just after 8 p.m., officers were making a traffic stop on a bicyclist in the area for a civil traffic violation.

As officers approached the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Joseph Diamond, he began to run away.

During the pursuit, Diamond turned towards the officers and allegedly pulled out what appeared to be a gun and pointed it at them. This led to a shooting, according to police.

Diamond ran into an apartment complex where he was eventually located and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police said investigators recovered a flare gun, pictured below courtesy of Mesa police, with the orange part allegedly wrapped in silver duct tape, from the scene.

Mesa Police Department

Diamond was booked for felony charges that include aggravated assault for using a simulated deadly weapon.