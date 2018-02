MESA, AZ - Mesa police have been involved in an officer-involved shooting.

Police said in a tweet Thursday afternoon that the shooting happened near Broadway and Gilbert roads.

"The call initiated as a subject with a gun call," the tweet said. "The scene is contained and the investigation is ongoing."

All Officers involved are ok. https://t.co/fjPynSfs5V — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) February 15, 2018

A police spokesperson said its officers were not hurt. The suspect was detained and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information comes into the newsroom.