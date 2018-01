MESA, AZ - The Mesa Police Department is investigating two people found dead inside a car at a hotel Tuesday night.



Police say the people were found outside the Country Inn and Suites near Power Road and the US60 around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.



Police say homicide detectives are still investigating what exactly led up to their deaths, but did say a firearm was located inside the vehicle. Police also said the two may have been recently evicted for non-payment.