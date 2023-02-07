Mesa PD searching for 4 children taken by non-custodial parent Sunday

Mesa police are searching for four children who were taken by their non-custodial father on Sunday.

At about 11 a.m., Dequan (8), Tatiana (10), Lashaun (13) and Devon (14) Washington were taken by their non-custodial father, Devon M. Washington, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Authorities say Washington had a supervised visit with the four children and has not returned them to the custody of the Department of Child Safety.

They are believed to be in a white 2016 Toyota Rav4 with an Arizona license plate: N9A25H.

The vehicle has dents on the front driver's side fender.

Police say Washington has a history of drug abuse, violent tendencies and mental health issues.

If anyone has any information on the children, their father, or the vehicle, please contact Mesa Police at 480-644-2211.

