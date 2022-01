MESA, AZ — Mesa police are investigating a double homicide near Alma School Road and Main Street.

Police were called to a home in the area Friday morning at about 3 a.m.

Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds.

They have been identified as 32-year-old Mottio Paschal and 24-year-old Makinley Charnoski.

Further details haven't been released.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, please call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.