Mesa PD investigating death of man found dead inside his business near Center and Main streets

58-year-old Jesus De La Rosa was the owner of Lamb's Boot Repair
Posted at 3:46 PM, Dec 08, 2022
MESA, AZ — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found dead at a Mesa business.

On December 6, Mesa police were called to Lamb's Boot Repair near Main and Center streets.

The owner, 58-year-old Jesus De La Rosa, was found dead inside his business.

Police have not said what De La Rosa's possible cause of death is. They also said this is believed to be an isolated incident.

The Mesa Police Department is asking anyone who visited the store on December 6th between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. to call the non-emergency line at 480-644-2211.

