Mesa PD: Caregiver accused of beating boy with autism

MESA, AZ — Police say a Valley behavior health technician is facing felony charges for allegedly abusing a 4-year-old boy with autism.

Mesa police say on Wednesday officers responded to the S.E.E.K. Arizona East center near Alma School and Baseline roads to investigate reports of child abuse.

S.E.E.K. is a developmental preschool that provides infant and toddler care.

The facility provided officers with five video recordings showing Kyle McKee, 29, and the boy alone in a classroom on four different days between January 18, 2021- February 16, 2021, after a worker witnessed one of the assaults.

The videos showed McKee physically abusing the 4-year-old by hitting, pushing, and kicking him. Police say the boy suffered an injury to his face from one incident, but had no serious physical injuries from the other events.

McKee self-surrendered into custody on March 16, 2021 and was released from custody with an ankle monitor on March 17, 2021. Police say he is facing four counts of child abuse.

S.E.E.K issued a statement Wednesday night saying they, "recently learned about accusations made against a now former employee regarding a physical incident with a child. This incident was inappropriate and regrettable."