MESA, AZ - Mesa police have arrested a 50-year-old man accused of exposing himself on at least three occasions, dating back to February of 2017.

Erik Gerard Becker faces charges of public sexual indecency and indecent exposure in connection with the crimes.

Police say Becker allegedly exposed himself and committed a sexual act at least three times, starting in February of 2017 and continuing through this past November.

Becker reportedly exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl in one of the instances, according to police.

Officers took Becker into custody on Wednesday at his home. He declined to speak with investigators about the allegations, according to police.

Mesa police say they have been working with Chandler police as Becker has been identified as a lead in a series of indecent exposure incidents.

Becker has a history of public sexual indecency and indecent exposure charges in Mesa and Chandler, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Mesa police at 480-644-2211.