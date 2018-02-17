Mesa PD: 1 killed in crash at Brown and Recker roads

abc15.com staff
1:06 PM, Feb 17, 2018
MESA, AZ - At least one person has died in a car accident in Mesa on Saturday afternoon, according to the Mesa Police Department. 

The incident happened near Brown and Recker roads. 

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes as officers investigate.

