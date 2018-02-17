Mesa PD: 1 killed in crash at Brown and Recker roads

MESA, AZ - At least one person has died in a car accident in Mesa on Saturday afternoon, according to the Mesa Police Department.
The incident happened near Brown and Recker roads.
Motorists are asked to use alternate routes as officers investigate.
We are on scene at Brown and Recker for a fatal vehicle accident. North bound Recker is currently closed at Brown and Brown is closed East and West at Recker. Please use alternate routes to prevent traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/AKEyyHMCZD