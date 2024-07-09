Mesa officers seize $1.2M worth of fentanyl pills from vehicle; three in custody

MESA, AZ — Three people were taken into custody on various drug charges after officers seized more than $1 million worth of fentanyl from a vehicle in Mesa last week.

Officers were called to a parking lot near Country Club Drive and Rio Salado Parkway on July 4 after someone reported three people who appeared to be unconscious in a vehicle.

When officers approached the car, the 26-year-old driver opened the door and ran. Officers caught up to the man and took him into custody. He was taken to a hospital for minor injuries he suffered while he was on the run.

Two other people, a 38-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, remained in the car, which had blue pills scattered inside, police say.

Officials seized about “750,000 M30 blue pills of illicit fentanyl” from the car, which is estimated to have a street value of $1.2 million.

Two of the suspects were booked into jail on various drug charges and the third suspect is also facing drug charges when he is released from the hospital.