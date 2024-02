MESA, AZ — Officers with the Mesa Police Department were involved in a shooting Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. in a neighborhood near Stapley Drive and Main Street.

Police say no officers were hurt but they did not say whether any injuries were reported to anyone else involved.

Multiple people have reportedly been detained.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Further details on this developing story have not yet been released. Stay with ABC15 for updates.