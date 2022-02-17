Watch
Mesa officers involved in deadly shooting near Alma School Road and Main Street

Mesa police say a man is dead after a shooting involving officers Thursday morning.
Posted at 6:02 AM, Feb 17, 2022
MESA, AZ — Mesa police officers were involved in a deadly shooting early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. when police were alerted to activity near Alma School Road and Main Street by an official camera system monitored by officers.

The video showed a man pulling out a gun after he appeared to be in an argument with someone else.

The man then raised a weapon, firing several rounds.

Officers responded to the scene and made contact with the man, and the shooting involving officers occurred a short time later.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Officials are working to determine whether anyone else was involved and what led to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The area is shut down due to the police investigation.

No further information has been released.

