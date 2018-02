MESA, AZ - A Mesa man has chronicled his time as a bodyguard for President Trump in a new book.

Mike Suskie worked for Donald Trump in the early 90s. He was a bodyguard at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

"It had this huge massive back patio," Suskie said about the property. "It was the epicenter, the nucleus of Mar-A-Lago."

Suskie was 21 years old and a nationally-known boxer. One of his jobs was to block anyone from entering Trump's master bedroom.

"That was one of my main jobs," he said. "He'd come in there with whoever and I'd have to stand at the door."

Suskie said the President used to be a germophobe. He is always surprised to see him shaking hands and hugging people on TV.

"Nobody was allowed to shake his hand," Suskie said. "If you went to shake his hand or get by him, I would step between him."

Suskie is now a husband, father and gym owner in Mesa.

He writes more details of his time working for President Trump in his autobiography, Small Town Boxer.

"Trump was great to me and I love the guy," he said. "He was a phenomenal boss."