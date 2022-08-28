Mesa man holds yard sale to pay for cancer treatment

MESA — A Mesa man with terminal brain cancer is having a yard sale to help pay for his medical bills.

Andrew Kuzyk has glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer.

Right now, only 40% of people survive the first year after receiving a diagnosis.

Over the past couple of weekends, Kuzyk has been selling his belongings to afford his expensive treatment.

Kuzyk's wife says he has to wear a special device, called an Optune device, on his head every day for the rest of his life, but that alone costs $20,000 a month.

The device uses Tumor Treating Fields, which are electric fields that disrupt cancer cell division, according to the Optune website.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical bills.