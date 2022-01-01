Mesa man arrested after firing handgun into the air on New Year's Eve

MESA, AZ — A Mesa man was arrested early Saturday morning after firing into the air multiple times just minutes into the new year.

Police say 29-year-old David Brown fired multiple rounds from his Glock handgun into the air just after midnight in a neighborhood near Gilbert Road and University Drive.

Mesa PD David Brown

Brown admitted to shooting the weapon and said he collected the shell casings in a bag and brought them into his home.

According to police documents, Brown was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident.

He was arrested for unlawful discharge of a firearm.

No injuries or damage were reported during this incident.

An El Mirage man was arrested after firing a rifle nearly two dozen times in a separate shooting incident on New Year's Eve. Fortunately, no injuries or damage were reported in that situation, either.

It is illegal to fire weapons into the air in cities and towns under Arizona's Shannon's Law. The law was put in place after a teenager was shot and killed in June 1999 by a stray bullet fired into the air more than a mile away.

ABC15 has reached out to multiple Valley law enforcement departments in an attempt to get information on other shots-fired arrests.

Glendale police said before the New Year's holiday that their department would be utilizing technology to locate gunfire and having more patrols to deter and educate about illegal, celebratory gunfire. The department has not yet responded to reports of arrests or gunfire overnight.

"Celebratory gunfire is a common problem in many cities, particularly over the New Year’s Eve," Glendale police said in a press release before the holiday. "Sadly, it often has tragic results when innocent people are hit by stray bullets and are injured or killed. The reality is that any bullet discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere, and when it does, the risk of injury or death is significant."

MCSO said they did not have any calls or arrests regarding shots in the area over the holiday.