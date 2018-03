MESA, AZ - Mesa police announced Wednesday that K9 officer Aik passed away from a sudden case of pneumonia.

According to police, K9 Aik was born in Germany in 2011 and was purchased by the department two years later.

K9 Aik worked in narcotics detection and was certified by the National Police Canine Association with his partner Officer LaFontaine in 2013, police said.

During K9 Aik's career, he located hidden drugs 182 times.