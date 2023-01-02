Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Mesa husband and wife arrested on homicide charges

Police say cell phone records obtained showed Daniel's phone in the area where the murder took place.
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
police-lights
Posted at 3:31 PM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 17:31:16-05

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a man and woman were arrested in connection to a late December shooting following an investigation.

Officials say 31-year-old Jose Olvera Ramirez was found dead in a roadway near 8th Avenue and Country Club Road.

No shell casings were found near Ramirez's body, but police say video from a nearby Circle K gas station showed Ramirez interacting with someone in a white passenger car 10 minutes before officers were called to the scene.

Cell phone records obtained by police showed 33-year-old Heath Daniel's phone in the area where the killing took place.

Police say Daniel faces a first degree murder charge while his wife, 37-year-old Vanessa Daniel, faces charges for hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!