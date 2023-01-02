Mesa husband and wife arrested on homicide charges

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a man and woman were arrested in connection to a late December shooting following an investigation.

Officials say 31-year-old Jose Olvera Ramirez was found dead in a roadway near 8th Avenue and Country Club Road.

No shell casings were found near Ramirez's body, but police say video from a nearby Circle K gas station showed Ramirez interacting with someone in a white passenger car 10 minutes before officers were called to the scene.

Cell phone records obtained by police showed 33-year-old Heath Daniel's phone in the area where the killing took place.

Police say Daniel faces a first degree murder charge while his wife, 37-year-old Vanessa Daniel, faces charges for hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing.