Mesa high school students helping families get through pandemic

MESA, AZ — High school students and teachers in Mesa are working to help families make it through the pandemic.

The "Working Warriors" program at Westwood High School operates as a secret shopper service, allowing families to anonymously receive necessities like laundry detergent, hygiene products, diapers, and more.

"We're here to help. We're here to let them know that everything is going to be OK," said Luis Nunez, a senior at Westwood and one of 60 students in the "Working Warriors" program.

The program serves about 10 to 15 families a day, with most of the donations coming from Amazon and the Mesa CARES initiative. Daniel Becker is a teacher and the program coordinator for "Working Warriors." He said the program has really grown in a short time.

"It's becoming a campus-wide program, and that's what we want to have -- all students be able to participate in their own way and work together... to really have no separation between our students working," Becker said.

The program has been so successful that now the school district is expanding the model to other schools within Mesa.