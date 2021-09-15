Watch
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Mesa High School on lockdown, students evacuated due to possible suspicious device

items.[0].videoTitle
Lockdown, evacuations at Mesa High School for suspicious package
Mesa High School lockdown
Posted at 9:48 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 13:31:10-04

MESA, AZ — Hundreds of students have been evacuated from Mesa High School while police investigate a report of a possible suspicious device on campus Wednesday morning, and are being moved to another school nearby.

The students were being transported to Mountain View High School, officials with the district said, which is about five miles away. Air15 video showed students waiting to board buses underneath the bleachers near the school's football field.

In a tweet, Mesa Police Department said the school was on "lockdown" and that the intersection of Harris and Southern was shut down.

Mesa police said further updates would only be shared from their Twitter account, @MesaPD.

No further information has been released. Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

Watch video from Air15 below.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Seinfeld on CW61 Arizona for a chance to win a $500 gift card!

Watch Seinfeld on CW61 Arizona for a chance to win a $500 gift card!