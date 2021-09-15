Mesa High School on lockdown, students evacuated due to possible suspicious device

MESA, AZ — Hundreds of students have been evacuated from Mesa High School while police investigate a report of a possible suspicious device on campus Wednesday morning, and are being moved to another school nearby.

The students were being transported to Mountain View High School, officials with the district said, which is about five miles away. Air15 video showed students waiting to board buses underneath the bleachers near the school's football field.

In a tweet, Mesa Police Department said the school was on "lockdown" and that the intersection of Harris and Southern was shut down.

Mesa police said further updates would only be shared from their Twitter account, @MesaPD.

No further information has been released.

