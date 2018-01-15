Mesa gearing up for MLK Day Parade

MESA, AZ - Mesa is gearing up for its Martin Luther King Day parade on Monday morning.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Center Street and MLK Way. The parade will then head south on Center Street and end at the intersection of Pepper and Center Street.

Mesa councilmembers, police, fire, bands, community leaders and organizations will all take part. John Goodie, who has been a member of the MLK Jr. Celebration Committee for more than two decades will be the grand marshal.

The theme this year is "Dream Big with S.T.E.A.M. and Change the World."

The following road closures will be in place from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m Monday: