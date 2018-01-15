Mesa gearing up for MLK Day Parade

abc15.com staff
5:57 AM, Jan 15, 2018
1 hour ago
mesa | southeast valley

Mesa is gearing up for a big parade on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MESA, AZ - Mesa is gearing up for its Martin Luther King Day parade on Monday morning. 

The event will begin at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Center Street and MLK Way. The parade will then head south on Center Street and end at the intersection of Pepper and Center Street. 

Mesa councilmembers, police, fire, bands, community leaders and organizations will all take part. John Goodie, who has been a member of the MLK Jr. Celebration Committee for more than two decades will be the grand marshal. 

The theme this year is "Dream Big with S.T.E.A.M. and Change the World." 

The following road closures will be in place from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m Monday: 

  • Center Street - University to Main Street
  • MLK Jr. Way - Drew Street to Centennial Way
  • 2nd Street - Centennial Hall Parking Lot to Drew Street
  • 1st Street - Centennial Way to Macdonald
  • Pepper Place - Centennial Way to Macdonald

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ