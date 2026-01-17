Mesa fire captain on administrative leave after deadly DWI crash in New Mexico

A Fire and Medical captain, who was off-duty at the time, has been placed on administrative leave after a deadly crash in New Mexico in December.

According to the New Mexico State Police, 45-year-old Casey Russell was arrested after a crash on December 22, where a man, identified as Richard Morales, died.

Russell has been charged with homicide by vehicle, DWI, open container and limitation on overtaking to the left.

The City of Mesa shared the following statement with ABC15:

“The City of Mesa is deeply saddened by the tragic vehicle accident that occurred in New Mexico on December 22. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Richard Morales during this unimaginably difficult time. The incident involving an off-duty Mesa Fire and Medical Department Captain is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police. The Captain has been placed on administrative leave and disciplinary processes are underway. The City of Mesa holds its employees to high standards of conduct and takes this matter very seriously. We are committed to accountability and to serving our community. We recognize the lasting impact this tragedy has on the families and communities involved. Out of respect for the ongoing legal process and the privacy of those affected, no further comment will be provided at this time.”

ABC15 has reached out to Mesa Fire and Medical for a statement.

Further details surrounding the crash were not immediately available.