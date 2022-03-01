Mesa family holds blood drive for 4-year-old cancer survivor's birthday

MESA, AZ — A Mesa family has teamed up with the American Red Cross to hold a blood drive for their son’s birthday.

At 2-years-old, Mack “Macky” Porter was diagnosed with stage three Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in January 2021.

Mack endured six rounds of chemotherapy over the course of several months.

During treatment, he needed several blood transfusions to gain some of his strength back. His mom, Danielle, said she would watch him literally transform during those transfusions.

“I actually physically watched the color in his body change and his energy perk up and just a very physical, visible change in him that just has really stuck with me and made me really realize how important donating blood is,” Danielle said.

He has now been in remission since July.

To try and help others, the Porter family is holding the second annual “MackyStrong” Blood Drive at LDS Boulder Creek Stake in Mesa Tuesday, Mack’s fourth birthday.

According to the Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

The need for blood is constant, but especially now more than ever. For the first time, the Red Cross declared a blood crisis this year due to a decade-low shortage across the nation.

Other non-profit blood providers have announced similarly critical needs, like Vitalant.

Although Mack’s blood drive has no appointments left and is not accepting walk-ins, there are other ways to donate on your own schedule in the Valley.

To find a Red Cross blood drive, click here.

To schedule an appointment at a Vitalant donation center, click here.

