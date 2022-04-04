Watch
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Mesa crews rescue man who fell into pit near Alma School and Main St

Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted at 11:37 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 14:37:33-04

MESA, AZ — Crews worked to rescue a man who fell into a pit in Mesa.

At about 11 a.m. Monday, Mesa fire crews were called to a business near Alma School and Main Street for a person needing to be rescued.

Officials say a 56-year-old man fell into a pit that was about 15ft by 24 ft wide. It's unclear how deep the pit is.

The man was stuck in it for about 10 minutes before help arrived. Officials said he was awake and talking with a minor head injury.

Crews are currently working to remove him and will be taking him to a hospital for evaluation.

Further details haven't been released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems