Mesa crews rescue man who fell into pit near Alma School and Main St

MESA, AZ — Crews worked to rescue a man who fell into a pit in Mesa.

At about 11 a.m. Monday, Mesa fire crews were called to a business near Alma School and Main Street for a person needing to be rescued.

Officials say a 56-year-old man fell into a pit that was about 15ft by 24 ft wide. It's unclear how deep the pit is.

The man was stuck in it for about 10 minutes before help arrived. Officials said he was awake and talking with a minor head injury.

Crews are currently working to remove him and will be taking him to a hospital for evaluation.

Further details haven't been released.

