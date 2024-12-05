Banner Desert Medical Center and Mesa Community College on lockdown amid police investigation

MESA, AZ — Banner Desert Medical Center and Mesa Community College near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue are both on lockdown amid a police situation in the area, according to Mesa police. Police say the investigation stems from either a racing or road rage crash in the area, with a male involved possibly fleeing on foot in the area.

The US 60 Dobson Road off-ramp is closed in the area, causing significant congestion, per DPS.

The public is urged to avoid the area at this time. Mesa Community College says if you are on campus "Immediately go to a secure room, lock door, turn off lights, stay silent and away from doors/windows."

It's unclear if anyone is injured at this time.

This is a developing situation, stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for additional information.